Forest starlet Smith signs his first professional contract

Nottingham Forest starlet Fuad Smith has signed his first professional contract.

The midfielder, who has been with Forest since he was 10 years old, has been impressive in the Under-18 Premier League.

While he is still new to that level, he has scored twice and played most of the games this term.

Head of Academy Chris McGuane said “We are delighted that Fuad has signed his first professional contract at the Club having been with us for over seven years in the Academy.

“It is a moment both he and his family can cherish in recognition of his development as a player and person during his time with us.

“Fuad is a player who is an exciting attacking talent, with the ability to create goal-scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. He has an exciting future in front of him and we look forward to seeing and being a part of his development for the next three years.”