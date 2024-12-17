Forest signing Morato speaks on becoming a father and goals for 2025

Nottingham Forest summer signing Morato is slowly adapting to the club and the Premier League.

The 23-year-old arrived from Benfica in the summer but has not had an easy time since.

As he learns English and gets used to the intensity of English football, Morato believes he will contribute much more in 2025.

“The intensity is the most surprising thing,” Morato told the club programme.

“If you’re not intense and focused from start to finish, then you will lose games - and that’s the case against all opposition. Everyone can win, and that is the beauty of this league.”

And what about parenthood? “It’s something else. You wait for nine months thinking about what it’s going to be like, how you are going to behave - and when the baby arrives, you don’t know what to do. It’s been great, excellent,” the Brazilian said.

“Even if I’m going to lose a lot of sleep, it’s for a good cause! So it’s now time to enjoy it and be with her, now and forever.”