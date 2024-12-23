Tribal Football
Forest set to terminate loan deal for young star at Preston North End

Nottingham Forest’s on loan winger Josh Bowler could be in line for a second move.

The 25-year-old has not enjoyed his time at Preston North End on loan so far this term.

Given he has struggled for game time, Forest may be considering moving him along.

Per Lancashire Post, the two clubs are in talks about having the deal terminated.

Bowler could then be sent out on loan to another team for the rest of the season.

The youngster did not have any involvement over the weekend as Preston lost 2-1 at QPR.

