Wood happy with Forest goal in Chelsea draw
Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood says they can be happy after their 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Wood scored for Forest, which also saw James Ward-Prowse sent off late in the second-half. Chelsea found an equaliser through Noni Madueke.

Wood later said: "We know they are a good side and it's always going to be a tough occasion at Stamford Bridge, but we want to be rising up the table and competing up there for years to come.

"It's always nice to be scoring and ticking over. It would have be nice if it was three points rather than one, though."

On trying to match away performances back at the City Ground, he added: "We want to bring it to the City Ground but it's not something we need to panic about. It will click at home.

"We're working hard so I'm sure it will come."

