Forest set price for Hudson-Odoi

Nottingham Forest are not in the mood to lose a talented winger for a modest fee.

The Premier League club have slapped a £40 million price tag on winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 23-year-old signed from Chelsea for a modest fee last summer, but has impressed last term.

He managed eight goals in 29 games and showed that he could stay fit all season.

Per The Athletic, there are three clubs that are showing serious interest in Hudson-Odoi.

Forest would much rather hold onto him, but will sell if a big enough offer arrives.