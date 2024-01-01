Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
STAY OUT! Ineos BAN Sir Alex from Man Utd dressing room
Man Utd midfielder injured during international break ahead of Brentford clash
Barcelona target Prem trio for striker boost

Forest seek new social media in week of £750,000 Prem fine

Forest seek new social media in week of £750,000 Prem fine
Forest seek new social media in week of £750,000 Prem fineAction Plus
Premier League side Nottingham Forest are advertising for a social media manager.

The City Ground side did not have a very good season last term, in terms of their PR.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The club were given a £750,000 fine for an astonishing online attack on a VAR official following a 2-0 loss to Everton in April.

On their official X account, they claimed the VAR referee was a fan of Luton Town, who were also battling relegation at the time.

Another statement at that time read: “Three extremely poor decisions -- three penalties not given -- which we simply cannot accept. 

“We warned the (refs’ body) PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn't change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options.”

Forest are now seeking a ‘senior social media manager’, who ‘will be responsible for the overall delivery of highly engaging, on-trend content’ and oversee three members of staff. 

However, the timing of the job advertisement is only coincidental, insists Forest.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNottinghamLuton
Related Articles
Championship option likely for Liverpool keeper Kelleher
Pearce spells out doubts over new England coach Tuchel
Sutton says this year could be the time Forest "crack the Premier League"