Forest seek new social media in week of £750,000 Prem fine

Premier League side Nottingham Forest are advertising for a social media manager.

The City Ground side did not have a very good season last term, in terms of their PR.

The club were given a £750,000 fine for an astonishing online attack on a VAR official following a 2-0 loss to Everton in April.

On their official X account, they claimed the VAR referee was a fan of Luton Town, who were also battling relegation at the time.

Another statement at that time read: “Three extremely poor decisions -- three penalties not given -- which we simply cannot accept.

“We warned the (refs’ body) PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn't change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options.”

Forest are now seeking a ‘senior social media manager’, who ‘will be responsible for the overall delivery of highly engaging, on-trend content’ and oversee three members of staff.

However, the timing of the job advertisement is only coincidental, insists Forest.