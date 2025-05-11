Espirito Santo confronted by Forest's owner after Leicester draw

Television broadcasters captured a less-than-friendly exchange between Nottingham Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo and owner Evangelos Marinakis. The team secured European honours, but saw the Champions League slip further away.

One of the surprises of the season, Nottingham Forest seemed to lose steam in the final stretch. The dream of the Champions League seems more complicated after a run of one win in five games.

The most recent draw with relegated Leicester caused some frustration.

Premier League standings Flashscore

Despite having secured European football for next season, something few imagined at the start of the campaign, seventh place in the Premier League opens the door to the Conference League, which tastes like nothing to those who dreamed of the millions in the Champions League.

And that frustration seems to have taken hold of Evangelos Marinakis.

The irascible Greek businessman, who owns Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave, went down to the pitch at the City Ground and had an unfriendly exchange with Nuno Espírito Santo, which was captured on television.