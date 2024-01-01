Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd explore re-signing Benfica wing-back Carreras
Di Canio slams Man Utd over McTominay sale
Ten Hag's agent posts cryptic message as Man Utd future unclear
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"

Forest receive stunning fine after ref complaints

Forest receive huge fine after complaining about refereeing decisions
Forest receive huge fine after complaining about refereeing decisionsAction Plus
Nottingham Forest have been fined £750K for bringing the game into disrepute.

The Premier League club have been given the sanction by the FA due to their conduct after a loss to Everton last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The club complained about several penalty decisions in the game on X after the match.

"Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept," the club wrote on X.

"We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game, but they didn't change him," Forest added on X after the match. 

"Our patience has been tested multiple times."

The FA had wanted a fine in "excess of £1 million" to "properly reflect the seriousness of the misconduct.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueNottinghamEverton
Related Articles
Top 5 Premier League headlines from this weekend
The top 5 Premier League headlines from this weekend
Man City's hearing for their 115 Premier League charges will begin Monday