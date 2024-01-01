Forest receive stunning fine after ref complaints

Nottingham Forest have been fined £750K for bringing the game into disrepute.

The Premier League club have been given the sanction by the FA due to their conduct after a loss to Everton last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club complained about several penalty decisions in the game on X after the match.

"Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept," the club wrote on X.

"We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game, but they didn't change him," Forest added on X after the match.

"Our patience has been tested multiple times."

The FA had wanted a fine in "excess of £1 million" to "properly reflect the seriousness of the misconduct.”