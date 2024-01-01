Forest reach deal with Nottingham council over City Ground

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest are poised to remain at the City Ground for the foreseeable future.

The club appeared to have found an agreement with the Nottingham City Council to retain their stadium.

Forest have been playing games at the City Ground for the past 125 years, which is why the fans have felt so strongly about any possibility of change.

A statement from councilor Neghat Khan, leader of Nottingham City Council, on X said: "I am proud to announce that talks with Nottingham Forest have resulted in principle terms being agreed for the club to buy the land on which the City Ground sits.

"I promised decisive action to secure the future of the world-famous City Ground, which has been home to Nottingham Forest for over 125 years, and that is what we have delivered. Football is staying home, here in Nottingham, and the mist will keep rolling in off the Trent for years to come.

"The terms of the deal will be presented to the council's executive board for a decision on July 16. If agreed, subject to legal contracts and due diligence, this will be a historic day for the club, for the fans and for our city. This is the result everyone hoped for, and I thank Councillor Mellen and Councillor Battlemuch for their work on this important issue for so many people here in the city.

"It will allow the club to move forward with its ambitious plans to expand the stadium while also securing a significant capital receipt for the council. The council and club have agreed that measures will be put into the sale contract which will protect the council's position in the highly unlikely event that the club should choose to relocate from the City Ground in the future.

"We understand that this has been an uncertain time for supporters, but property transactions like this can often be long and complex. We are legally bound to seek best value for our taxpayers, and we feel that the deal now on the table satisfies that requirement and works for Forest, entrusting the future of this important asset to the club.

"The council is incredibly proud of our sporting heritage here in Nottingham and the great work the clubs do in engaging with our communities. They are woven into the fabric of our city, and we wish them every success on and off the pitch. As for Forest, we hope this deal helps them realize their ambitions and, following on from Thursday's (general) election result, many more victories for the team in red."