Forest quietly confident of Hudson-Odoi commitment

Nottingham Forest are said to be in a good position to retain Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer.

The City Ground club’s fans may have been concerned amid reports of mounting interest in Hudson-Odoi.

However, The Athletic states that the former Chelsea winger is happy at Forest for the moment.

The outlet published an article that stated: “At least three clubs, including some from the Premier League, have registered an interest in the 23-year-old, whose value has soared, with Forest understood to have set a £40m price tag on his head."

In addition: "Hudson-Odoi is also happy playing for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and is not agitating to leave a club who are giving him regular first-team football.”