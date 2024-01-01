Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Forest quietly confident of Hudson-Odoi commitment

Forest quietly confident of Hudson-Odoi commitment
Forest quietly confident of Hudson-Odoi commitment
Forest quietly confident of Hudson-Odoi commitmentAction Plus
Nottingham Forest are said to be in a good position to retain Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer.

The City Ground club’s fans may have been concerned amid reports of mounting interest in Hudson-Odoi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, The Athletic states that the former Chelsea winger is happy at Forest for the moment.

The outlet published an article that stated: “At least three clubs, including some from the Premier League, have registered an interest in the 23-year-old, whose value has soared, with Forest understood to have set a £40m price tag on his head."

In addition: "Hudson-Odoi is also happy playing for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and is not agitating to leave a club who are giving him regular first-team football.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueHudson-Odoi CallumNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest set price for Hudson-Odoi
Broja admits leaning towards Chelsea exit
Lyon pushing Everton, West Ham to up O'Brien offer