Tribal Football
Most Read
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Obi-Martin makes statement confirming Arsenal exit
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho targets Man Utd defender Lindelof

Forest pushing to sign Corinthians winger after bid rejected

Forest pushing to sign Corinthians winger after bid rejected
Forest pushing to sign Corinthians winger after bid rejected
Forest pushing to sign Corinthians winger after bid rejectedAction Plus
Premier League club Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Corinthians winger Wesley.

The City Ground side are readying a second bid for the Brazilian teenager, per UOL in Brazil.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr are also said to be in the mix to sign Wesley this summer.

They had a £21 million bid rejected, which means Forest will have to go higher to secure their man.

Forest are now preparing an offer, while Italian giants AS Roma are also pursuing his signature.

Forest already have two former Corinthians players, including Murillo and Carlos Miguel.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWesleyUolu SergioNottinghamCorinthiansManchester CityAl-Hilal & Al-Nassr Stars
Related Articles
Man City keeper Ederson admits: I haven't made up my mind
Corinthians chief Alves confirms Balotelli contract talks
Miguel tells critics to "shut up" as he aims to prove himself at Forest