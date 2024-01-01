Forest pushing to sign Corinthians winger after bid rejected

Premier League club Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Corinthians winger Wesley.

The City Ground side are readying a second bid for the Brazilian teenager, per UOL in Brazil.

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr are also said to be in the mix to sign Wesley this summer.

They had a £21 million bid rejected, which means Forest will have to go higher to secure their man.

Forest are now preparing an offer, while Italian giants AS Roma are also pursuing his signature.

Forest already have two former Corinthians players, including Murillo and Carlos Miguel.