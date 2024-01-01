Miguel tells critics to "shut up" as he aims to prove himself at Forest

Carlos Miguel tells critics to "shut up" as he hopes to prove himself at Forest

New signing Carlos Miguel has blasted some of his critics after completing his move to Nottingham Forest in recent weeks.

After joining from Corinthians earlier this week, the Brazillian put pen to paper on a four-year deal after the £3.4 million release clause in his contract was triggered.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Brazilian says he would have potentially stayed with his former club if fresh terms had been offered but has refuted any suggestion there is a financial incentive behind his switch to the Premier League.

“No (no one called to renew). To sit in the room, I think it was about two or three weeks ago. It was the day before the game against Sao Paulo. No one will take away my joy of playing, never in my life. The whole world could be against me.

“I'm not going there (to Forest) to make a ton of money like everyone else is saying. If they want to talk, they can talk.”

“But that's what I said: I'm going to shut up everyone who goes there to talk. Yes, I would have renewed it (his contract). When the contract favours the club, then it's fine. But when it favours the players, they don't like it.”

Miguel came recommended to Forest by fellow countryman Murillo as the pair played together at Corinthians but have now been reunited at the City Ground.

“The first information came from Murillo,” Miguel told Forest’s official website after signing. "I asked him about the club and also the city. I asked how the club works as it's so important to know everything beforehand. He said great things and was exuberant about this club, which made me really happy.

"It was important, really important. Coming genuinely from a friend who moved here from Brazil on his own for a new challenge the way he did. He only had good things to say, I trust him and believe this is the place for me.”