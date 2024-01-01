Forest players celebrate hard after Liverpool shock

Nottingham Forest players rocked Anfield in more ways than one after Saturday's shock win at Liverpool.

Callum Hudson-Odoi struck as Forest won 1-0 at Liverpool on Saturday.

It marked a first win for Forest at Anfield in over 55 years.

And after the match, the away dressing room resembled a party zone as the players pumped electronic music through the Anfield walls.

The bass could be felt around the stadium, including inside the home dressing room and media centre.

“They’re having a right old party in there,” admitted one member of Liverpool's staff to the Liverpool Echo.