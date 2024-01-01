Liverpool fullback Robertson praises "the whole XI" after three consecutive clean sheets

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has spoken on the side's start to the season in which the whole squad has increased defensive duties to keep three clean sheets in a row.

The left-back believes credit for what is a fantastic start to the season should be distributed evenly across the board, not just to the defence as he spoke about the improvements the team has made this season.

“The back line, I think we’re playing with confidence just now. I think we’re going into the games believing that we can get the clean sheet and keep the clean sheet and we’ve probably limited Alisson (Becker) to not too many saves, which I’m sure is pleasing for him, and when he has been called upon he has made the saves that we need him to.

“But I don’t think the clean sheet starts and ends with the back four, I think the work-rate of everyone else in front of us has been excellent. I think everyone has been working so hard to defend as a team and that’s what we knew we had to improve on.”

Last season Liverpool conceded 3 goals in the first three games and Robertson spoke on how they wanted to improve on that.

“We knew we had probably given away too many chances last season, we’d conceded too many shots, and I think it’s just (about) trying to limit that. I think we’ve done that so far, I think we’ve kept teams to a low amount of shots and if you do that then you’ve got less chance of conceding goals.

“I think that was definitely something that the manager and the coaches probably looked at from last season on, ‘OK, how do we improve?’ and that was definitely one of the areas.

“I think everyone is a bit more switched on to defending as a full unit, defending as a team, and I think that’s what’s been key to it. But we have to keep doing that: we can’t defend with just four of us or five, it’s got to be the whole XI and in the first three games I think we definitely did that.”

Liverpool face Nottingham Forest this weekend and the defender is confident of their chances of another three points.

“They’ve got exciting players up the pitch and Nuno (Espirito Santo) more often than not has a pretty solid team, obviously we played against them a lot (when he was) at Wolves. It’s a difficult team to play against, it’s very difficult, it’s never easy against them and we’ve got to be at our best to get anything from them.

“We know the strengths that they’ve got and we have to be wary of that, but we also have to try to impose ourselves on the game.

“We have to try to keep playing the way we are playing and keep that positive feeling going, and if we do that then hopefully we’re good enough for the three points.”