Forest in talks with Arsenal for Ramsdale

Forest in talks with Arsenal for Ramsdale

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Arsenal for Aaron Ramsdale.

The England goalkeeper has been transfer-listed by the Gunners this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun says Forest are showing interest in Ramsdale.

However, Arsenal value the goalkeeper at £50m - which Forest cannot pay.

Instead, City Ground chiefs want to secure a loan for Ramsdale for the coming season.