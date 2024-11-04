Yates says Forest's recruitment team is why the club are performing so well

Nottingham Forest skipper Ryan Yates has praised the club’s recruitment team.

The Premier League side were among the contenders for relegation at the start of the season.

However, manager Nuno Espirito Santo has led them up into a top four position with ten games gone.

“There are many things that have gone into why we are doing well,” said Yates, who is a product of the Forest academy.

“I think the recruitment has been fantastic. We have kept the core together and we are doing really well.

“There are still things we can improve on. They are a tough opposition (West Ham) and they went down to 10 men which changed things, but you can only beat what is in front of you.”