Tribal Football
Most Read
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
SHOCKER! Edu to leave Arsenal - announcement due
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest

Yates says Forest's recruitment team why club performing so well

Ansser Sadiq
Yates says Forest's recruitment team is why the club are performing so well
Yates says Forest's recruitment team is why the club are performing so wellAction Plus
Nottingham Forest skipper Ryan Yates has praised the club’s recruitment team. 

The Premier League side were among the contenders for relegation at the start of the season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, manager Nuno Espirito Santo has led them up into a top four position with ten games gone. 

“There are many things that have gone into why we are doing well,” said Yates, who is a product of the Forest academy.  

“I think the recruitment has been fantastic. We have kept the core together and we are doing really well. 

“There are still things we can improve on. They are a tough opposition (West Ham) and they went down to 10 men which changed things, but you can only beat what is in front of you.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueYates RyanNottinghamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham captain Bowen: We need to look at ourselves
Nuno calls for calm as Forest go third after victory over West Ham
Fabianski admits West Ham "really disappointing" for Forest defeat