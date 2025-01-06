Tribal Football
Forest move for Anderlecht defender N'Diaye

Anderlecht defender Moussa N'Diaye is emerging as a key Nottingham Forest target.

The City Ground club are ready to put in a bid for the 22-year-old Senegalese starlet.

Per The Mirror, the former Barcelona B youngster aims to one day go back to Spain.

But he is not thought to be against the idea of a Premier League move in the interim.

Asked about his future, he stated recently: "There are talks, but I leave that to my agent. 

“I remain focused on my performance. I love the Spanish league. My dream is to return."

