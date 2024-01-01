Forest midfielder could move to Italian giants this summer

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo could be in line for a move to the Italian Serie A.

The all action star has only been at Forest for a year and a half, signing in January 2023.

He did pen a six and a half year deal at the time, giving the club ample leverage at present.

Relevo suggest that Italian giants AC Milan have been in contact with Forest about Danilo.

Given the Premier League side paid £16 million to sign him, they would want a much bigger fee to sell Danilo.

Speaking about the player a few months ago, manager Nuno Espirito Santo stated: "When a player arrives in a league as difficult as the Premier League, where you compete against a very high level, you need time. Danilo needs time, he has a lot of growing to do, he has very good qualities.

“He’s a midfielder with a lot of ability to cover the pitch, with stamina, to play out wide, he’s got a goal, as he’s shown, he’s got a good arrival in the area.

“Now, there are aspects that he needs to improve a lot, such as his decision-making, the accuracy of his passes, there are aspects he needs to improve. He has a lot of potential, we want to make him grow so that he can be the player we all hope for, a top player.”