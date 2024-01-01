Forest midfielder could be a "emergency solution” for Olympiacos this summer

Forest midfielder could be "emergency solution” for Olympiacos

Nottingham Forest midfielder Nicolas Dominguez has been linked with a move to Greek side Olympiacos in a move that could happen if the side do not get one of their main targets.

The Premier League transfer window closed on Friday as Forest signed a total of eleven players with manager Nuno Espirito Santo indicating that he is happy with his squad.

However, Olympiacos, who are owned by the same owner Evangelos Marinakis are said to be in the market for a midfielder this summer and are tracking a few key targets before their transfer window shuts.

Greek publication SDNA claim that Dominguez could be an “emergency solution” for the club if they do not reach a deal with their targets in the coming weeks.

Forest strengthened their ranks in the center of the pitch with the likes of James Ward-Prowse who could help the side reach a European spot this season.

Dominguez is likely to want a move away to the Greek club where he could be greeted with first team football, something he is unlikely to get at Forest this season.