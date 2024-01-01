Forest cut loose Thompson

Tribal Football
Joel Thompson has left Nottingham Forest.

Thompson is now a free agent after being released by Forest.

The 19-year-old joined Forest from Crusaders in 2022.

Forest's Head of Academy Chris McGuane said: "On behalf of everyone at Nottingham Forest I would like to say thank you and wish Joel all the very best with his future career. 

"Joel is fantastic person who has conducted himself superbly during his time here and we have throughly enjoyed having him with us since moving across from Northern Ireland."

