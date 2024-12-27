Tribal Football
Forest midfielder Anderson: No-one getting carried away here

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson admits the players aren't getting carried away with their current form.

Victory on Boxing Day against Tottenham has raised the prospect of European qualification for Forest.

But Anderson said at the final whistle:  "I think we're doing really well at the minute. The lads are buzzing in there, as you can hear, it's a great win.

"It's massive. Team spirit is very, very good. Everyone is buzzing. I think we work so hard and it is paying off. It is good."

On matchwinner Anthony Elanga's form, he continued: "I think everyone knew he is always at it. You've just got to believe in him and know that he can bring these moments. He's flying at the minute and hopefully, it continues.

"We've got pace on the wings as you can see, especially with Ant. We tend to go down that way, hold it deep and try and find Ant and Cal (Hudson-Odoi). It works, so it is perfect."

