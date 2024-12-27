Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Ex-Man Utd keeper: No-one wants Rashford; he'll go to MLS
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin raises doubts over international future
Chelsea boss Maresca: We're ahead of expectations; forget Fulham history

Tottenham boss Postecoglou: We couldn't find way through Forest defence

Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: We couldn't find way through Forest defence
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: We couldn't find way through Forest defenceAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou could not hide his frustration with his team this Boxing Day.

The Premier League side were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest away from home to compound their woes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A sole Anthony Elanga goal was enough to settle the game, with Postecoglou’s side unable to score goals.

Post-game, he said: “It's obviously disappointing the defeat, tight game, it was never going to be the kind of game where there would be too many chances. I still thought we had a fair chunk of it where we could have got something out of the game, but it was always going to be a tight game here.

“It was a disappointing goal we conceded, but aside from that the boys worked hard and we tried to generate as many opportunities as we could considering the context of the game and how Forest play, but we just couldn't get over the top of them.”

Adding on the lack of goals, he said: “It’s a bit of, like I said, game state. I kind of knew that if they can get a goal up, it was going to get even tighter for us to find space behind them. It was never going to be a game with a lot of opportunities.

“Having said that, I still thought we created some good ones and we just weren’t able to capitalise on them. The keeper has pulled off a couple of good saves to keep them in the game.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueTottenhamNottingham
Related Articles
Forest boss Nuno: Beautiful to hear City Ground singing during Spurs win
Forest boss Nuno delighted with victory over Spurs: But we weren't perfect
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Forest winner disappointing