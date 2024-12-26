Forest boss Nuno delighted with victory over Spurs: But we weren't perfect

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno says victory over Tottenham was deserved.

Forest won 1-0 at the City Ground through Anthony Elanga's first-half goal.

Nuno said afterwards: "I think it was a good performance. Not a perfect one because there is no perfection because Tottenham has huge quality on their players. The problems that they cause us. They had chances, we had chances. It was a good game but I think we started the game well. We were brave to try and reduce the space and we played with some good football, especially going out and the transitions that we had, it was good. In the second half, we started well.

"We had a couple of situations that we could have done better and in the end, it was about belief, it was about team spirit and it was about helping each other. Players that come from the bench, the impact they had. All in all, I think it was a good performance."

On whether it was a perfect game for counter attacks, he continued: "Yes because the way Tottenham plays is very difficult because the full backs come inside, they create superiorities in the wide areas. It's very difficult to control because they have quality. It was necessary to realise that. Then, it is about the coverage, the runs, adjusting on the defensive lines.

"I think we really closed the game down and we didn't allow too many situations. The only thing that was missing was the threat of going out and we didn't have too much. In those moments, more than anything, it goes beyond football. It is belief, it is desire. It's commitment.

On the quality of his centre-backs, Nuno added: "And Ola and Neco and Yates. It is all about the team. Honestly, it's all about the team. The help that Chris gives to the team with the high line. The way he presses, he makes our life much easier when we have to defend because the lines he closes down are very important. Then, good for the boys. Clean sheet was important for us against a team that scores so many goals was huge and we have to keep on going at the moment. Thanks to the fans at the City Ground, it was buzzing and we cannot thank them enough. Now we rest, recover and go."