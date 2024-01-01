Forest legend Pearce praises Gibbs-White and says he is an "exciting talent"

Former England star Stuart Pearce hailed Morgan Gibbs-White for achieving Nottingham Forest history.

The midfielder is the first Forest player since Pearce to get a call-up to the England team.

The attacking midfielder has impressed in the past 12 months at the City Ground club.

“To have a player in the England squad again, it’s going back quite a few years to my time,” said Pearce, speaking as an ambassador of Pitching In around their Volunteer of the Season Award.

“We had me, Neil Webb, Des Walker and three or four of us in the England squad.

“Someone sent me something the other day saying he’s the first England player since me in 1997!

“For the club, it’s fantastic kudos and just shows where they are going again.

“He’s done brilliantly well – last year I don’t think he did as well as the season before, but he’s an exciting talent, the manager knows him well and has worked with him well.

“He’s won things with England before, so I’m absolutely delighted – I’ve obviously got links with the club but he’s certainly a talent.

“And in an area of the pitch with no Jude Bellingham in this squad, he’ll play in a similar type of position.”