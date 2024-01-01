Forest dressing room was "buzzing" after Gibbs-White earnt England call up

Morgan Gibbs-White is preparing to join the senior England squad for the first time during the international break and the Nottingham Forest squad's reaction to the news has been revealed.

Gibbs-White’s Nottingham Forest teammates were over the moon with his England call up and were surprised it didn’t come sooner.

The forward will get his chance in Nations League clashes against Republic of Ireland and Finland over the next few weeks and his teammates could not be happier for him.

Neco Williams spoke about the club's jubilation and how they reacted when Gibbs-White’s was called on TV.

"It's always an honour to play for your country,” the Wales international said. "I know Morgs has been aiming for this call up for a long time now.

"We're all buzzing for him. We could see how much it meant to him when he got the call-up and we came into training. We're all so happy for him and hopefully he does well.

"Obviously I think he knew just before (the announcement) so there were little whispers going around. The squad announcement was at two o'clock and we were training at 1.30 that day, so nobody knew until we came back.

"We have televisions in the changing rooms and we saw it on the teles and everyone was just screaming and shouting. It was a good moment and we were all so happy for him.”