Forest launching bid for Fulham attacker Pereira

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a late market move for Fulham attacker Andreas Pereira.

The Daily Mail says Forest want to sign Pereira before the transfer window closes on Friday.

His contract with Fulham runs until the summer of 2026 with an option for another year.

Pereira has admitted he'd open to a departure this summer, though only to a Champions League qualifier.

The Brazil international scored three goals and provided nine assists in 44 competitive games last season.