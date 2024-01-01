Forest keeper says there is "good competition" for no.1 spot

Nottingham Forest shot stopper Matz Sels knows he has a fight on his hands this season.

The Belgian was the no.1 at the end of last term for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

However, he is aware that new signing Carlos Miguel will have eyes on that spot.

Sels told the BBC: "I don't know. I did my job last season. The coach will always decide. Matt Turner, Miguel, me, there is good competition between us and in the end it is important to have competition between keepers.

"We are good with each other and, most important, it is always (about) the team and the coach will decide.

“But I did my job last season so we will see what happens this season."