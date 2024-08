Forest in talks for Benfica defender Morato and West Ham for Ward-Prowse

Nottingham Forest are swooping Benfica defender Morato.

Forest have bid for Morato, while they're also in talks with West Ham for midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Morato to Nottingham Forest, here we go! €15m proposal plus add-ons has been accepted with formal steps to follow.

"Agreement almost done with Benfica and player side, waiting on documents.

"Ward-Prowse and Morato for #NFFC."