Dimitrios Konstantopoulos exclusive: Middlesbrough pride; playing for Martinez; my hopes for Greek football

If ever the moniker 'cult hero' could be applied, it would be for former Greek goalkeeper Dimitrios Konstantopoulos. Six years with Middlesbrough. Two spells with Hartlepool United. Plus time with Swansea City and Nottingham Forest. 'Dimi' was popular wherever he played, spending the vast majority of his career in England.

However, Konstantopoulos has just left the UK and been confirmed as senior goalkeeper coach at AEL Limassol in Cyprus. And days before his move from Ayr United, Dimi was happy to spend time with Tribalfootball.com to look over his career and the personalities he's come in contact with.

Dimi, before we tackle your career, just who inspired you to take up goalkeeping as a youngster?

“Regarding the keepers I would say that Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar were my idols and I followed them very closely to see their movement and reaction and trying to learn from them."

Six years with Middlesbrough - you were with the club at a special time in their history...

"I enjoyed every season at Middlesbrough and I remember well everything from my time there. It is a great club, a very good city, and with a great fanbase. The fans were brilliant with me during all my time there and I am very proud to have been an important part of that club.

"Regarding the moments there I would say that the best season was the promotion season and the most difficult was the relegation from the Premier League, unfortunately."

Would you say Boro was the peak of your career?

"Middlesbrough was the best because I spent the longest time there broke many records and got promoted to the Premier League and the second year in AEK Athens was very difficult cause the Club was deep in financial trouble."

Was it frustrating at AEK given you'd worked so hard to get to that level in your home country?

“AEK is a big club with a great fanbase and it is no surprise to see them do well. I hope for them and the fans to continue to do well and to get better and better every year."

What about the local football overall...?

"It's a league with a decent level of technical and tactical ability and we are seeing that every year and more the clubs are investing more and the league is getting tougher and tougher. Also in the last couple of years, we have seen that Greek clubs are investing more in youth players and are putting more importance on them.

"Regarding the achievement of Olympiacos, I think it was just fantastic (winning the Europa Conference League)."

Can you see improvements in the national team?

“I think it's a development period so we can be competitive again and take part in the major tournaments. We are going through a generational change of our players and the young players that are coming now need time to adapt and to get the experience needed to represent the national team.

"But despite this, I fully believe and I think that we will return very soon to our best level and achieve great results again as in the past."

Returning to the UK, you played for a young Roberto Martinez at Swansea City...

“Roberto was a joy to work with we had a great relationship and I learned a lot. It's not a surprise that he had a great career because he is very talented and great with the players."

You also worked with Aitor Karanka at Boro. At the time, it appeared he could do no wrong!

“Aitor is another manager I learned a lot from his attention to detail and constant pushing everyone to get better. For me he is a great tactician too.”

And what about your own coaching? You've just finished the season with Ayr United...

"My coaching career has been very enjoyable so far and my focus is developing every year which will help me in the future as a manager.

"It was a good season with ups and downs, but the target was to secure the place in the league (Scottish Championship) which we achieved."