Paul Vegas
Forest hire Ferreira viewed as recruitment coup
Pedro Ferreira has been highlighted as the key man in Nottingham Forest's plans to bring the best young South American players to the City Ground.

After the success of Murillo and Danilo, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis managed to tempt top talent scout Ferreira away from Benfica, where he had been for 17 years.

The Daily Mail says Ferreira now heads Forest's scouting interests across South America.

Ferriera is regarded as an expert on South American football and his hiring by Forest is viewed as a coup, given Benfica's long success in identifying and signing talent on the continent.

Forest now have six South Americans on their books: Brazilians Murillo, Danilo, Morato and Carlos Miguel, Argentine Nicolas Dominguez and Paraguayan Ramon Sosa. 

