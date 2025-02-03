Forest head to Dubai during their short break from fixtures courtesy of owner Marinakis

Nottingham Forest are heading to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp during their short break from fixtures.

The trip gives Nuno Espirito Santo and his staff a chance to work closely with the squad and strengthen team chemistry.

Alongside intense training sessions, players will take part in bonding activities, reinforcing the squad unity that has fueled their strong season.

“The squad we have built is one with a clear identity and with such togetherness amongst our players and staff,” chief football officer Ross Wilson said.

“We look forward to the training camp in Dubai which will allow Nuno and our players, along with our dedicated support staff, the time and undivided focus to continue building on that incredible team bond we have fostered this season.

“Warm weather training within the top class facilities that we have secured, will be hugely beneficial.

“As always, our owner Evangelos Marinakis is central to everything we have built and we are thankful for his support in funding this crucial camp as we look forward to a very productive week, on and off the pitch.”