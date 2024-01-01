Tribal Football
Forest face key decision in pursuit of Arsenal striker Nketiah
Nottingham Forest management face a key decision in their pursuit of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

While willing to meet Arsenal's asking price for the player, Nketiah's personal demands are yet to be settled.

TalkSPORT says Nketiah isn't budging on the contract terms he's seeking and any deal would mean Forest making the potential new signing the club's highest paid player.

Forest have already had an offer for the striker rejected by Arsenal, but they're prepared to go higher.

Discussions, meanwhile, are continuing with Nketiah, who is open to a move to the City Ground.

