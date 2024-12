Nottingham Forest and Rio Ave are eyeing Utsiktens BK teen Dijar Ferati.

The 16 year-old attacking midfielder only moved to Utsiktens BK this year from IFK Gothenburg.

Advertisement Advertisement

The teen has already made a handful of senior appearances for the Superetten club and he is being scouted by Forest and Rio Ave.

Both clubs are owned by Greek magnate Evangelos Marinakis.

Fotboldirekt says Utsiktens BK are expecting offers in January for Ferati.