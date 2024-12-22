Forest target Gimenez discusses Feyenoord future

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez insists he's not seeking to leave Rotterdam in January.

A target for Nottingham Forest, Gimenez's father has been quoted stating he expects his son to leave Feyenoord next year.

But the player told ESPN: “I think if you've seen the whole interview, you'll see he didn't say it like that.

“They pulled it out of context. He said that I am very happy at Feyenoord, but of course clubs are interested. But then it is, I don't know by whom, pulled out of context. So it is not true what is said. ”+

“My future is definitely here, because I still have a contract. But like I said, anything can happen. I don't know the future. But I focus on the present. Let's see what PSV brings us on Sunday.”