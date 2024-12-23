Forest defender wanted by several Premier League and Championship sides this January
Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele could be in line to move away from the club.
The 22-year-old has not played as much as he was expecting so far this season.
Per The Telegraph, the 22-year-old is wanted by several clubs in the Premier League and Championship.
The source goes on to state that he has a good relationship with Leeds United boss Daniel Farke.
The two worked together at Norwich City to much success, which could lead to a reunion.
Leeds are in the market for reinforcements, as they look to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League.