Ansser Sadiq
Forest defender wanted by several Premier League and Championship sides this January
Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele could be in line to move away from the club.

The 22-year-old has not played as much as he was expecting so far this season.

Per The Telegraph, the 22-year-old is wanted by several clubs in the Premier League and Championship.

The source goes on to state that he has a good relationship with Leeds United boss Daniel Farke.

The two worked together at Norwich City to much success, which could lead to a reunion.

Leeds are in the market for reinforcements, as they look to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League.

