Forest defender “one of the first names” on Roma's transfer wish list for next summer

Forest defender is “one of the first names” on Roma's transfer wish list for January

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina is reportedly wanted by Italian giants AC Milan and Roma ahead of the January transfer window.

The full-back will be out of contract at the City Ground next summer with a new long-term deal set to be offered to the 28-year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

Aina has already been linked with Roma, but now their rivals AC Milan have stepped into the picture according to Italian publication AS Roma Live, who say Aina is “popular” inside the club due to his contract situation but also his versatility which allows him to operate on either flank.

After joining Forest as a free agent in the summer of 2023, he impressed under manager Nuno Espírito Santo and earned a one-year extension which many clubs have been monitoring as it slowly runs down this season.

Milan are “remaining vigilant” about the Nigeria international’s contract situation, but Roma have Aina as “one of the first names” on their transfer wish-list, with this January being the time to pry the defender away from the Premier League side.

Aina spoke on a potential move last month but indicated that he is loyal to Forest at the present moment.

"All I can say is I am really happy at Forest," he said. "Fantastic club, I feel at home and we're just building. I'm building, the club's building. Let's just see what happens in the future."