Forest defender Aina sends message ahead of the new season: Buckle up and enjoy the ride!

Forest defender Aina speaks ahead of the new season: Buckle up and enjoy the ride

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has opened up ahead of the new season after signing a new contract.

The Nigeria international has put pen to paper on a contract until 2028 on Monday as he committed his future to the club. Aina made 37 appearances in all competitions in the 2024-25 season as Forest finished seventh in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

He has become an essential player under manager Nuno Espirito Santo who will have been keen to tie him down to a new deal amid transfer interest from several sides. Aina said it was a no-brainer for him to extend his time at the club as he spoke to Forest TV about how excited he is to lead the club back to European football.

“It’s a fantastic Club, it’s a bit of me really so it was a no-brainer to continue the journey.

“The Club hasn’t been in Europe for a while, so to be part of the group, the team that has finally done that is very special. It’s a challenge we’re all relishing to get underway.

“The ambition of the Club is very high, it starts from our owner and sets high standards for the Club, the staff and players.”

Defender Murillo and striker Chris Wood signed new deals earlier in the year whilst fellow defender Nico Williams also extended his deal. Aina admits he is excited for what the future holds as Forest become stronger and stronger and told fans to strap in as they aim for another finish that will allow them to compete in Europe once again.

“Over the next three years, there’ll definitely be progression and hopefully we can get our hands on something.

“We’re probably going to go on another crazy journey, so buckle up and enjoy the ride.”