Igor Jesus: Murillo convinced me about Forest move

Igor Jesus admits Brazil teammate Murillo helped convince him about joining Nottingham Forest.

The striker completed his move to Forest over the weekend from Botafogo.

Asked about his decision, Igor Jesus told the club's website: “I caught up with Murillo with the Brazilian National Team. I spoke to him at the end of the year and asked him what the club was like. He gave me a fantastic account of the club.

"I was really pleased with what he said and it won me over. I didn’t have to think twice about the offer, I embraced it. I embraced the project that they sent me. I am delighted to be coming here and hope to do some great work.

“We all know how difficult it is to win championships like these (Série A & Copa Libertadores), two huge competitions for us in Brazil. I was overjoyed, really satisfied to have been a part of making this history. Today I leave Botafogo happy, with my head held high, a club where I had wonderful moments. I now hope to have great times in a Nottingham Forest shirt and win titles with the club.

“I think by arriving at the start of pre-season helps you a lot, it helps you adapt quicker, you can get to know your teammates and the coach’s style of play. I’m really pleased to be arriving at this moment. My teammates can get to know me as well and see what I can offer the team. I’m genuinely delighted, I hope to achieve good results and be successful with Nottingham Forest.”

Eager to play for Forest fans

He added, “I did ask Murillo about the fans. He spoke so highly of the fans.

"I’m delighted to be at a club like this, where the fans are passionate, they can be certain that I will do my very best by them to help the club.

“I believe the fans are our 12th player, they support us during the game, they give us additional motivation when we need it and transmit their positive energy to us. I will do my very best to achieve great results and bring joy to all the Forest family.”