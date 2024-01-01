Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest

Forest defeat Millwall as Wood on scoresheet

Forest defeat Millwall as Wood on scoresheet
Forest defeat Millwall as Wood on scoresheet
Forest defeat Millwall as Wood on scoresheetAction Plus
Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest returned to winning ways this week.

The City Ground side were successful against Millwall in a friendly contest on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chris Wood and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the goals in either half to give them a 2-1 win.

Both teams made significant changes at half time to give their entire squads a runout.

Despite the close nature of the scoreline, Forest will have been pleased with the contest.

They were able to get the win, bring players up to fitness, and proceed to their next games with confidence.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWood ChrisNottinghamMillwallChampionship
Related Articles
Anderson breaks down in Forest friendly
Worrall features as Forest draw with Sunderland in preseason friendly
Chelsea chiefs target Prem coach for Strasbourg after Vieira exit