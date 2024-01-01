Forest defeat Millwall as Wood on scoresheet

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest returned to winning ways this week.

The City Ground side were successful against Millwall in a friendly contest on Tuesday.

Chris Wood and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the goals in either half to give them a 2-1 win.

Both teams made significant changes at half time to give their entire squads a runout.

Despite the close nature of the scoreline, Forest will have been pleased with the contest.

They were able to get the win, bring players up to fitness, and proceed to their next games with confidence.