Forest confirm two first team departures as talks begin with Boly and Hennessey

Nottingham Forest have confirmed their retained list ahead of the new season as they wave goodbye to two stars.

Forest confirmed earlier today that full-back Harry Toffolo is to leave the club as a free agent after his contract expires this summer, having joined them from Huddersfield Town in 2022. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Rangers under new manager Russell Martin despite Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz already covering his potential position.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club confirmed the decision to let him go via the club website as fans wave goodbye to the defender who gave it all when asked of him by manager Nuno Espirito Santo who is reshaping his side in preparation for European football next season.

“After making an invaluable contribution both on and off the pitch during his three years at the Club, Harry Toffolo will be embarking on a new chapter upon the expiration of his contract.

“The 29-year-old, who made a total of 57 appearances for Forest, was named the Club’s PFA Community Champion for his work with Tricky to Talk – Nottingham Forest Community Trust’s mental health programme – which he later became an ambassador for in 2024.

“Toffolo departs the City Ground after three seasons, leaving with the sincere thanks and best wishes from everyone at Nottingham Forest.”

The second departure is full-back Alex Moreno, who is to return to parent club Aston Villa despite the side having the option to sign the 32-year-old on a permanent basis. Forest also revealed that two first-team players will be handed new deals as they try to keep the pair at the club despite both of them being in the twilight of their careers.