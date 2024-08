Forest closing on deal for Aston Villa fullback Moreno

Nottingham Forest are closing on a deal for Aston Villa fullback Alex Moreno.

Villa boss Unai Emery stated after victory over West Ham that Moreno should move on this month.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Nottingham Forest agree deal to sign Alex Moreno from Aston Villa with medical booked on Wednesday morning.

"Initial loan deal with buy option, agreement in place.

"Here we go."