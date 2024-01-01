Forest chief Mulholland explains Morgan, Grabban coaching additions

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that Wes Morgan and Lewis Grabban have returned to the club.

They are set to work alongside former players Andy Reid and Julian Bennett at the club.

Forest are focused on establishing themselves as a top Premier League team and want to use the experience of ex-players in various areas across the club.

Head of Football Development & Talent Management, Craig Mulholland said: “We strongly believe that successful talent systems contain a mix of former players, educators, professional coaches and multi discipline staff with extensive experience of talent development.

“The former players add value by knowing the elite level that the young players are aspiring to. They also understand the history and culture of the Club and city, which they can share with the young players.

“We are delighted to put in place clear plans for the guys to help them on their journey, working with the outstanding staff team we already have at the Club, and ultimately enhancing the provision for our talent.”