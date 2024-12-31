Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Forest chasing £9M Palmeiras defender who is wanted by several European sides
Forest chasing £9M Palmeiras defender who is wanted by several European sidesAction Plus
Nottingham Forest have been running the rule over Palmeiras defender Vanderlan.

The Reds have been working hard to recruit the best young talent from around the world.

Having recently signed Danilo and Murillo, they are now moving to court Vanderlan.

According to Brazilian publication Bolavip, left-back Vanderlan has a price tag of €9.3M.

At that price, several clubs around Europe will be circling, which makes life difficult for Forest.

The 22-year-old is also wanted by Southampton, who may be able to offer him more game time.

