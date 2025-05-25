Tribal Football
Forest challenge Villa for Strasbourg midfielder Diarra

Carlos Volcano
Nottingham Forest are interested in Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra.

Diarra has played a key role in Strasbourg's successful campaign this season.

The Sun says Strasbourg want £25m to sell the 21 year-old this summer, along with Forest, Aston Villa are also interested.

Strasbourg have already rejected a £15m offer from Eintracht Frankfurt for Diarra.

While Villa are regarded as favourites for Diarra's signature, Forest do have Andrew Omobamidele on-loan at Strasbourg, with the deal carrying a permanent option.

Diarra can play in midfield and as a winger.

 

