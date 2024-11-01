Forest's Yates on possible England call up: Anything is possible

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates is not giving up on his England dream just yet.

The 26-year-old knows that time may be running out for him to become an international regular.

However, he hopes that the club’s impressive season so far can help get players like him noticed by international bosses.

“It’s always a possibility, it is every young boy’s dream to play for their country,” Yates said, per Nottingham Post. 

“I feel like I am playing really well, but I feel like I can give even more.

“I feel I have got plenty more to come. I honestly take each day as it comes, but I want to keep improving and I never say never to anything.

“I just look back to when I was on loan at Barrow, Scunthorpe and Shrewsbury, and now I am playing in the Premier League with Forest, third season. Anything is possible because there were some dark times when I was on loan.”

