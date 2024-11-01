Forest boss Nuno details Gibbs-White, Anderson injury concerns

Nottingham Forest are sweating on the availability of talisman Morgan Gibbs-White.

The attacking midfielder has been instrumental to the team’s great form so far this season.

Gibbs-White has been outstanding, along with striker Chris Wood, for Nuno Espirito Santo.

But he may miss their upcoming Premier League game against West Ham United.

“We have some issues. We are still assessing and still have one day to go,” boss Santo said in his pre-match press conference.

“It is always the same - after a period of the season with some hard matches, players get knocks and injuries, players coming back. We have to assess them tomorrow.

“Morgan is one of the players inside that group that we have to assess and see how he is. Chris also, and Elliot (Anderson) and Jota. They have knocks.

“It was a tough one for Morgan; a painful one. He is better now. He is going to plan.

“Without him we are less strong, because he is so important and special for us, with the things he does. It is up to us to find the solutions. The squad has the solutions we have to find, but it is not the same without him because he brings us something different.

“Elliot, in the game against Palace, somebody stood on his foot and it was very painful. He was able to play against Leicester, but he has been having treatment on it.

“It is painful for him, but he is putting everything he has into being available to play at the weekend. We will assess him tomorrow.

“There are a few players we need to be careful over, we need to make the right decisions. But this is what we are here for.”