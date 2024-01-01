Forest captain Yates hails Nuno tactics for Liverpool shock

Nottingham Forest captain Ryan Yates praises manager Nuno after their shock win at Liverpool.

Callum Hudson-Odoi struck for Forest's 1-0 win at Anfield on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Yates later said: "We set out with a gameplan and stuck to it brilliantly, the manager made changes at the right time and they made an impact!

"The manager gives us belief every day that we are good enough anywhere we go. We respect the opponents but we really showed our quality.

"The crowd can be powerful here so we had to have spells of possession and limit our mistakes."