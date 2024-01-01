Forest boss Nuno: We know Danilo injury serious

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admits they know Danilo's injury is serious.

The midfielder was stretchered off during their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Nuno said, “We know he’s gone to hospital. We know that it’s serious.

“It was a tough moment for everybody here. First of all, Danilo is a very special person, the way he works with a smile on his face.

“Then we’re going to miss his qualities, his talent and what he gives to the team.

“We wish him well and hope for the best. Let’s hope it’s not too much time.”

“You could see the reactions of the players, because we all love Danilo. First of all in their minds and my mind, we don’t think about football, we just hope it’s nothing serious.

“I think the team reacted well, we switched on, Yatesy came on and did well in the game. We keep moving forward.”