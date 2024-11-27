Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Forest's Miguel looking for a move away from the club to find minutes on the pitch
Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espírito Santo admits that he will give more chances to Carlos Miguel.

The club’s backup goalkeeper is eyeing a move away from Forest in January for first team football.

Miguel has played just one time since signing for the club in the summer from Corinthians.

"First of all, (Miguel is) a fantastic person,” the Portuguese told ESPN Brazil. 

“He's a big guy, which is important for a goalkeeper. But he's humble and knows that he has to work hard and that the opportunity will come one day.

“Unfortunately, we were eliminated on penalties in a game in which he played very well, one of the best on the field. 

“But opportunities are coming and the important thing is that he keeps doing what he does, which is supporting Matz Sels because a goalkeeper's life is a mini-group within a group. They have to be very united, and Carlos is doing that and we are very grateful.”

