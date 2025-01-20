Forest boss Nuno hoping Hudson-Odoi injury not serious

Nottingham Forest have been dealt a blow in their quest for a top four finish.

The City Ground club beat Southampton at the weekend in the Premier League.

However, winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was treated for an injury and had to come off with 38 minutes of the game gone.

Post-game, he wrote on social media: “+3!! Happy for the win and hopefully nothing serious. See you soon.”

"We have to assess him. I hope it is nothing, but he is stiff. He felt it in a sprint. He was still able to shoot on goal, so that was good. I hope it is nothing,” manager Nuno Espírito Santo told BBC Radio Nottingham.

Forest will be hoping that Hudson-Odoi does not miss too much game time.